CBSE Class 12 results: Netizens share hilarious memes ahead of announcement

CBSE, today, took to Twitter to share that they will be announcing the results for Class 12 at 2 PM. With less than an hour to go, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the Class 12 results to be announced. Since the announcement, Twitter is flooded with all sorts of posts, including hilarious memes.

While some expressed their anticipation through memes, a few shared how Class 10 students may be feeling as the date of their results is not yet announced. A few also shared rib-tickling memes on the age-old joke of how relatives behave during results.

This Twitter individual tried expressing how the students of Class 12 must be feeling now that the results are to be announced at 2 Pm:

This person came up with a relative-related joke:

“#CBSEResult scene from every house after result,” wrote a Twitter user and shared these images:

“CBSE: result will be live at 2:00 PM. Students right now: Blocking relatives with the speed of light. #CBSEResult” wrote another while sharing this picture:

An individual shared a tweet about how Class 10 students may feel:

Here are some other funny memes for you to enjoy:

What are your thoughts on the memes?