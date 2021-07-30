CBSE Class 12 results: Netizens share hilarious memes ahead of announcement

CBSE, today, took to Twitter to share that they will be announcing the results for Class 12 at 2 PM. With less than an hour to go, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the Class 12 results to be announced. Since the announcement, Twitter is flooded with all sorts of posts, including hilarious memes.

While some expressed their anticipation through memes, a few shared how Class 10 students may be feeling as the date of their results is not yet announced. A few also shared rib-tickling memes on the age-old joke of how relatives behave during results.

This Twitter individual tried expressing how the students of Class 12 must be feeling now that the results are to be announced at 2 Pm:

This person came up with a relative-related joke:

12th class result to be announced at 2 pm

Le Relatives:- pic.twitter.com/BOYszmby1t — Kishannn (@Kishannn2) July 30, 2021

“#CBSEResult scene from every house after result,” wrote a Twitter user and shared these images:

#CBSEResult scene from every house after result pic.twitter.com/xe5kKIhYty — STUDENTS VOICE 🇮🇳 (@StudentsVoice__) July 30, 2021

“CBSE: result will be live at 2:00 PM. Students right now: Blocking relatives with the speed of light. #CBSEResult” wrote another while sharing this picture:

CBSE: result will be live at 2:00 PM

Students right now: Blocking relatives with the speed of light#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/hDZPB8ErdM — mithun da 🚜🏹⚽ (@mithun__da) July 30, 2021

An individual shared a tweet about how Class 10 students may feel:

10th exams were cancelled before the 12th exams but @cbseindia29 announces 12th result first :

*Le 10th students :

: pic.twitter.com/wyINaDwhYr — Gurjar Nikhil 0.2 (@GurjarNikhil021) July 30, 2021

Here are some other funny memes for you to enjoy:

CBSE Class 12 result today at 2 P.M. #CBSEResult

Le relatives: Beta, result ka kya bana?

Me: pic.twitter.com/wzPKKeYzhi — Sakshi💫 (@saksheeeeeeeeee) July 30, 2021

Just a picture of relatives of every 12th Board student rn:#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/3UtDhtZ4sA — Arushi (@stfupleaseeee) July 30, 2021

Cbse class 12 results at 2:00 PM#CBSEResult

Class 12 students rn ~ pic.twitter.com/HLyJ7C9PId — Ashmit Singh (@Ashmiits) July 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on the memes?