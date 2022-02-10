Chahal enacts Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa movie. Warner, Aly Goni react

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is known for making funny reels. Just like his latest post on Instagram where he is seen lip syncing to a dialogue from popular Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise. His video has enthralled fans.

Chahal enacts the dialogue from the Allu Arjun-starrer film and it has got many reactions from his followers. Chahal says “Pushpa Raj, me jhukega nahi!” in the video and it prompted a host of reactions.

The video was posted by Chahal on Thursday and it has got more than 1.7 lakh likes so far. It has also received several comments

Social media star and anchor Shefali Bagga commented “2nd profession – actor” along with a laughing and heart emojis. Actor Aly Goni replied to the post with a witty comment. “Phir ball Kaun uthayega? (Who will pick up the ball then)” he posted along with a laughing emoji.

“Welcome to Pusparaj’s club Yuzi,” another fan posted.

Earlier, Australian cricketer David Warner had posted a reel of himself as Allu Arjun from the film using deepfake technology. His superimposed face on the actor had left the viewers in splits.

Warner also left a witty comment on Chahal’s video. “Copy cat,” he wrote along with three laughing emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa related videos shared by Yuzvendra Chahal and David Warner?