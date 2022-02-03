Chennai Customs officials on sea patrol duty rescue turtle tangled in net. Watch

The rescue videos of animals are often heartwarming to watch. Just like this clip that showcases the officials of Chennai Customs rescuing a turtle tangled in a fishing net while on their sea patrol duty. The wholesome video may fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Chennai Customs took to their official Twitter handle to post about the incident. “During monthly Coastal Security Drill "SAJAG-01/22" on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle (Olive Ridley) badly entangled in fishing net battling for life in high seas and let into the sea safely,” they wrote. They also added the hashtag #SaveEndangeredSpecies.

The post is now being re-shared by many including IAS officer Surpriya Sahu. “Thank you Chennai Customs. This is so heartwarming,” she shared the video along with a folded hand emoji.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and counting. The share has also amassed nearly 3,800 likes.

“Kudos,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great work saving the turtle in sea, helping our ecosystem,” posted another. “Good job. Heart touching movement…keep it up bro…,” expressed a third. “Great work..... thanks whole team for saving the life,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

