Cheteshwar Pujara’s ‘post-batting ritual’ with his daughter is super cute. Watch

Cheteshwar Pujara recently took to Instagram to share a few images and a video. While the pictures showcase his on-field performance, the clip captures something heartwarming. The video shows his ‘post-batting ritual’ involving his little girl Aditi Pujara.

The batter is presently part of English Country Championship 2022 where he plays for Sussex. He shared the post after facing a loss against Middlesex, despite his stellar performance in the game. “Not the result we wanted but we'll come back stronger @sussexccc. P.S: Swipe to see my post batting ritual,” he wrote while sharing the post.

Take a look at the sweet video and the other images:

The video has been shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 55,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many also shared various comments on the post.

“Incredible batting and exciting cricket from whole team. Sorry for the loss, but style of cricket very enjoyable for spectator,” wrote an Instagram user. “The last video is love,” posted another. “Cuteeee,” expressed a third. “Pure love,” commented a fourth.

About 12 Horus ago, he also shared another post. The share consists of adorable pictures showcasing the cricketer with his family. “When Mondays are the New Sundays,” he wrote. He also added a few hashtags. They are #countydiaries and #familytime.

What are your thoughts on the video and the images posted by Cheteshwar Pujara?