Chilling video shows pet dog dragged by train as reckless owner tries to board. Watch

A shocking video showed a pet dog being dragged by a moving Rajdhani Express train and slipping under the tracks after its owner tried to get the animal to board it. The disturbing video shows the owner's careless attempt to board the fast moving train with the scared animal. The chilling video shows the moment the helpless dog slipped under the train.(X/@trainwalebhaiya)

The clip which has been shared widely on social media shows a man in a blue tshirt and jeans panicking as the train start moving with his pet dog by his side on a leash. He tries to help his golden retriever climb onto the Rajdhani Express first, almost dragging it, so he can follow but the fast pace of the train scares the animal.

Confused, it is unable to jump onto the moving train. As the train picks up speed, the owner tries harder to get the animal to climb on but the dog appears terrified and in a panic tries to get away. This when the dog slips between the train and the platform and falls on the track with its leash still in the owner's hand.

Seeing the dog fall under, several people on the platform rush to the owner in shock while the man looks clueless. They keep looking down to see any signs of the dog as the train picks up speed and the video ends.

While there is no official confirmation, several comments and uploaders claimed that the animal was miraculously able to slip out from under the train and was saved by railways workers who reunited it with the owner.

The video sparked panic and outrage on social media as viewers called for action to be taken against the owner for risking the pet dog's life. Some even urged that police evoke animal cruelty laws against him.

"Was he trying to catch the train? Was he trying to get on the train? What was he actually doing? Can someone tell me please?" asked on confused user.

Another said, "Don’t keep a pet if you can’t handle the responsibility. This is heartbreaking."

"Irrespective of what happened to the dog afterwards, this man should be jailed for life for absolute criminal negligence," said a third user.