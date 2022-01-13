Chris Hemsworth does this as he manages to chop wood after failing several times. Watch

Chris Hemsworth often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. Just like this share that shows him trying to chop a log of wood. The video is funny to watch and may make you giggle too.

“If at first you don’t succeed try try try try again and again….,” he wrote while sharing the video. He also added a face with tears of joy emoticon and a flexed biceps emoji.

The video opens to show Hemsworth standing in front of a log of wood with an axe in his hands. Within moments, he uses it to try and chop the log. Initially, he keeps on failing but soon he succeeds. However, what he does after that may leave you chuckling.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted nearly 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Seems like Thor is a bit rusty,” wrote an Instagram user. “No no Thor got the wrong hammer,” posted another in reply. “No, don’t talk about Thor,” expressed a third. A few also inquired about the Strombreaker – it is a weapon used by Thor, the character Chris Hemsworth plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What are your thoughts on the video?