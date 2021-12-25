Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra tweets ‘Happiness factory requires no capital’ while posting video

Christmas 2021: Anand Mahindra shared a video showcasing a group of kids singing and dancing.
The image is taken from the video posted by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra, earlier today, took to Twitter to share a special video celebrating Christmas. The business tycoon shared a video and wrote how happiness doesn't require much. His post has now won people's hearts. There is a chance it will have the same effect on you too.

“One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all,” Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a group of kids enjoying themselves. It is how they are doing it has now left people smiling.

Take a look at the video shared by Anand Mahindra:

The video, since being shared earlier today, has gathered more than 66,000 views. Alongside, it has also accumulated nearly 4,400 likes. The post also prompted people to share various comments.

“Happiness is a choice,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very interesting video. No words. No sentences. Happiness not a materiel thing. Fully is it possible to enjoy without capital. This is the moral of the video. All children are creative. All are enjoying. Thank you for sharing the video,” posted another.

“Sir one thing is clear - happiness is within us. Look at their smile, zeal they showed us you don’t need material things or any event or occasion to be happy. You just have to decide that you want to be HAPPY - thanks for sharing,”

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Anand Mahindra?

