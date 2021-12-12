Daughter staying away from family hides in car’s trunk to surprise dad for Christmas

There is no better Christmas gift than spending time with your loved ones. If you’re someone who believes that, then here is a clip that will leave you emotional. The video shows how a daughter surprised her dad ahead of the special holiday.

Instagram user Meg McLachlan posted the video with a descriptive caption. “The best Christmas surprise! My family is extremely close and my sister @gelatotravel has lived in Switzerland for over 12 years so we don’t get to see her as often as we would like. On Monday she decided she wanted to be here with us all, booked her flight, and here she is! Truly a magical Christmas!” she wrote.

The video opens to show a man opening the trunk of a car. As soon as he opens it, he is taken aback to see someone sitting inside. However, his expression soon changes to that of joy when he realises it is his daughter. What is absolutely heartwarming to watch how the woman says “Hi dad” and gets out of the car to hug him. What follows next is an emotional reunion between the father and his daughter.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to grab a box of tissues:

The video has been shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3,300 views. It has also gathered tons of reactions.

“Just the purest joy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this,” expressed another. “Oh my heart!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

