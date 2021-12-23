Christmas 2021: Excited dogs get to pick their presents ahead of the day. Watch viral video

Christmas is just a few days away and many have already received their presents early. And, that involves this video of a few dogs at a rescue centre at Ireland too. The video showcases rescue dogs selecting their gifts ahead of the big day and it is too adorable to watch.

Dogs Trust Ireland posted the video on Twitter. Their bio explains that the organisation works towards rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs. They posted the video with a descriptive caption.

"It’s #SantaPawsDay - the day all our dogs get to pick their Christmas gift! Sadly, we couldn’t fit them all in, but we hope the pure joy of the ones we did makes you smile! To all our supporters and everyone who sent a gift, thank you! We hope you have a very Merry Christmas!” they wrote along with the video.

The video shows the dogs picking their presents, one by one, from various toys kept on a floor. What make the video amazing to watch are the joyous and enthusiastic reactions of the pooches.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted on December 21, has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“This is amazing, thank you for sharing. How on earth do they choose?! (Genuine question!) I loved Gizmo, Sasha (very polite choosing, and a sensible choice!), Milo, Charlie (my mum's dog, Dodie, also LOVES her squeaky sprout) and Minnie (for showing that bird who's boss!),” wrote a Twitter user. “I love this!!!!!! When you say you couldn't fit them all in, they all didn't get a toy or didn't get into the video? I can't bear the thought of a doggie not getting his toy,” wrote another. To which, the organisation replied, “We filmed over 40 dogs so we couldn't squish them all into the 4min video. Then, the left over toys were put under the tree so they can be shared out on Christmas Day.”

What are your thoughts on the video?