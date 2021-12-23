Girl asks for grandma's hug on her Christmas wish list, watch what happens next

Writing a list ahead of Christmas to let Santa Claus know about the gift one wants on the special day is a practice followed by many kids across the world. Usually, the kids list the games, toys or things that they want. However, at times, they also list something so heart touching that those wishes leave people emotional. Case in point, this video showing how a kid added that she wants a hug from her nana or grandmother, as a gift. The video also shows how her dad turned her wish into a reality.

The kid’s mom Amelia (Emmy) Jones posted the video on Instagram. “Although we don’t get to see @papa__moon’s mom much, the connection she and my daughter have is SO special. Her biggest Christmas wish came true this year,” she wrote alongside.

We won’t give away too much by explaining what the video shows. So, take a look:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3,700 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments.

“Oh my gosh. This is the most tender. You can feel how important it was to Nana, too,” wrote an Instagram user. “The sweetest,” posted another. “Aww! My heart!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?