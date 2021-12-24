Man gets his mom a puppy that she always wanted as a Christmas present. Watch

Christmas is knocking at the door and several videos are surfacing on the Internet where people are opening their early Christmas presents. Their reactions are absolutely heartwarming just like the one in this video that was posted on Instagram. The man who originally posted this video had gifted his mom an adorable little puppy.

The video, that was later reshared by Pubity, opens to show the mom sitting on a couch and opening up her present that suddenly starts moving on its own. This movement within the bag takes the woman by surprise and she withdraws in shock. Soon enough, a cute little puppy rolls out of the bag and runs exactly towards her. The overjoyed mom is extremely happy with the puppy and asks her son, “You got me a dog?”

“The dog went right to her,” reads the caption accompanying this video posted on Instagram, followed by crying emojis.

Watch his mom’s reaction right here:

Since being posted on Instagram two days ago, this video has received more than 1.5 million likes and several comments from dog lovers on the app.

“That baby went straight to her... He sensed the vibes,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “She was so happy, well-worth the wait,” commented another. “That tail,” posted a third. “He picked his person immediately,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?