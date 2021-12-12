Christmas is this dog’s favourite time of the year. Watch funny clip to know why

Christmas is just a few days away. For some, the period leading up to the big day is also their favourite time of the year. Turns out, this dog feels the same too – or at least that is what this video suggests. Also, the video is super adorable to watch.

The video opens to show a dog standing in front of a Christmas tree. Within moments, the pooch starts playing with the ornaments hanging from the tree. Throughout the video, the dogs keep on doing the same.

Shared on Reddit, the video clubbed with the caption suggests that this is why Christmas is the dog’s favourite time of the year. “It’s Mocha’s favourite time of the year,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted 14 hours ago. The share has also accumulated more than 1,200 upvotes and counting. The post has also prompted many to share various comments.

“She’s incredible. So fluffy,” wrote a Reddit user. “Do you know what breed?” asked another. To which, an individual answered but a tiny autocorrect made their reply super hilarious. “Pomegranate (Pomeranian but autocorrect is hilarious),” they wrote.

“I think you could teach her to play soccer. There’s lots of natural talent,” joked yet another Redditor. “Omg you and your dog are so cute together, I am always laughing at my pup,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the video?