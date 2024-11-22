Cigarette butts get plush makeover: Noida man turns waste into teddy bears. Watch

A video of a Noida man’s unique approach towards dealing with pollution has taken people by surprise. In a video, he claimed that he recycles burnt cigarette butts into upscale teddy bears. While some appreciated his efforts, others expressed concerns about the toys being harmful. The image shows teddy bears that a Noida man claims are made from burnt cigarette butts. (Instagram/@60secdocs)

The video is posted on the Instagram page 60 Second Docs with the caption, “Most parents would say cigarettes are not toys, but Naman Gupta from Noida, India has found a sustainable way to recycle cigarette butt litter… into stuffed animals. Gupta and his brother founded Code Effort Private Limited which scans for toxic metals, then processes and treats the product until it’s safe to be upcycled as filling for plush stuffies.”

In a video shared with the post, Gupta gives a brief description about his work and how the cigarette butts are recycled.

Take a look at the viral video here:

What is social media saying?

“He literally said they are certified as safe, he’s doing something wonderful, stop trying to find a fault,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “I can’t believe it … reading the comments. Even when people are trying to do good you have sarcasm from people who probably do nothing to help any cause or person, but can make remarks against others who are trying. Do they feel better? I wonder.”

A third expressed, “I support this 100% but share concerns about HOW they render the fiber ‘safe,’ and what happens to the toxic stuff they allegedly remove? Yes, the problem is cigarettes!” A fourth wrote.

A few, however, are apprehensive, expressing that there the toxic elements from the burnt cigarette butts are not properly removed and can harm kids. Just like this individual who wrote, “A wonderful cause but there is absolutely no way that these fibers are being completely stripped of the chemicals and are safe for children. This a very well intended yet horrific practice.”

About Code Effort:

“We are an everlasting end-to-end collective effort to recycle cigarette butts and conserve our depleting environment most responsibly. Our 3P (procure, process, and produce) model is what we do,” reads a statement on the company’s official website.

What are your thoughts on this video of a man turning cigarette butts into teddy bears?