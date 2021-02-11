Cincinnati Zoo shares enthralling clip of premises blanketed in snow

Some videos shared on the Internet are enough to make one say wow. A video shared by Cincinnati Zoo aptly proves that notion. Shared on Twitter, the clip features the zoo premises completely covered in snow. After watching the video, you may find yourself wanting to visit the place and experience the snowy beauty.

“Snowy Zoo Day,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a bird’s eye view of the zoo and goes on to show the resident animals enjoying their snowy surroundings.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 10, the clip has garnered over 8, 600 views along with numerous comments. People couldn’t stop wowing at the amazing video. Many were spell-bound at the snowy surroundings of the zoo.

Beautiful — Chickenman (@chickenman169) February 10, 2021

An iconic destination among our 7 hills, so beautiful to see from this snowy perspective. https://t.co/OlBoTINSry — Susan Dorenkemper (@dorenks) February 10, 2021

A great video of the Zoo here in Cincinnati. https://t.co/laImeHZCVR — Rhonie Says (@RhonieSays) February 10, 2021





What do you think of this snowy and wonderful view of the zoo?