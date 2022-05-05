Climbers hold world’s highest tea party at Mt Everest. Incredible video stuns people

A group of climbers recently bagged a world record for hosting a tea party. You may wonder what is so special about gathering and having a beverage. There is nothing extraordinary, unless you’re having that gathering at a height of 21312 feet above the sea level after climbing the mighty Mount Everest. Let that sink it.

Guinness World Records (GWR) recently took to Instagram to share an incredible video of the party. In the caption, they also explained about the event. “Highest tea party. 6496 metres/21312 feet by Hughes' Highest Tea Party Team in Mount Everest Camp 2, Nepal,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a few people sitting around a table amid snowfall. The video also shows the entire area covered in thick white sheet of snow. The clip also captures the preparation procedure for the party.

Take a look at the video that may make your jaw drop in wonder:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has accumulated nearly 9,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Okay that's actually impressive,” shared an Instagram user. “Super cool. Wonder how cold the tea was,” posted another. “Dope,” expressed a third. “Enjoyment,” wrote a fourth.

Hughes, who organised the party, is a self-described high-endurance athlete from the US, reports CNN. He conceived the idea of a tea party just as the pandemic began. However, due to travel restrictions at that time, the expedition took a backseat. Finally, he fulfilled his dream last year on May 5 and this month GWR recognised the feat as the highest tea party ever held.

What are your thoughts on the video and the incredible record?