Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Company makes perfume inspired by ‘irresistible scent’ of French fries
trending

Company makes perfume inspired by ‘irresistible scent’ of French fries

The posts about the perfume inspired by ‘irresistible scent’ of French fries prompted many to say that they would like to try it.
The image of the perfume inspired by ‘irresistible scent’ of French fries was posted on Instagram.(Instagram/@idahopotatoes)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Does the smell of French fries often leave your mouth watering and all you want to do is to gobble them? Well, now there is another way of celebrating your love for the tasty – and widely loved – dish. It is in the form of a “limited-edition fragrance” that is now listed as “out of stock” on the company’s website.

The perfume is created and marketed by The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC). “Formulated from essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance embodies the irresistible essence of potatoes from Idaho,” reads the description of the product on their official website.

They also posted images of the product on their official Instagram page. “Introducing Frites by Idaho, a tantalizing fragrance inspired by the irresistible scent of French fries. Uniquely crafted from a blend of essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance will invite memories of fry-tastic days gone by. Get yours today, while supplies last!” they wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Here’s another post they shared:

The posts also received several comments from people. “We need to smell like fries,” wrote an Instagram user while tagging another individual. “I need this,” posted another. “I am intrigued,” expressed a third. “Would love to smell this,” commented a fourth.

"Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist,' explained IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham in a statement. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry,” they added.

What are your thoughts on the perfume? Would you like to try it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP