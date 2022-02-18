Company makes perfume inspired by ‘irresistible scent’ of French fries

Does the smell of French fries often leave your mouth watering and all you want to do is to gobble them? Well, now there is another way of celebrating your love for the tasty – and widely loved – dish. It is in the form of a “limited-edition fragrance” that is now listed as “out of stock” on the company’s website.

The perfume is created and marketed by The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC). “Formulated from essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance embodies the irresistible essence of potatoes from Idaho,” reads the description of the product on their official website.

They also posted images of the product on their official Instagram page. “Introducing Frites by Idaho, a tantalizing fragrance inspired by the irresistible scent of French fries. Uniquely crafted from a blend of essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance will invite memories of fry-tastic days gone by. Get yours today, while supplies last!” they wrote.

Here’s another post they shared:

The posts also received several comments from people. “We need to smell like fries,” wrote an Instagram user while tagging another individual. “I need this,” posted another. “I am intrigued,” expressed a third. “Would love to smell this,” commented a fourth.

"Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist,' explained IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham in a statement. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry,” they added.

What are your thoughts on the perfume? Would you like to try it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON