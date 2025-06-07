Convicted child killer mom kicked out of Arizona court room by judge: 'Take her out'

A 51-year-old woman, Lori Vallow Daybell, who is already serving time for multiple murder convictions, was removed from an Arizona courtroom on Friday after a heated exchange with the judge during her ongoing attempted murder trial, reported the New York Post. The woman accused the judge of raising his voice.(Pexel)

The woman, known as the “Doomsday mom,” is representing herself in the case and is accused of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. The incident reportedly took place on Oct. 2, 2019, when Boudreaux said he was shot at while driving home in Gilbert, Arizona. Prosecutors allege Vallow Daybell and her brother, Alex Cox, plotted the attack, with Cox firing the shot that narrowly missed Boudreaux’s head.

Tensions escalated in the courtroom when Vallow Daybell attempted to argue for an additional hearing to present character evidence in her defence.

“Do we get a hearing on what 404b (character evidence) can come in,” Vallow Daybell asked, as reported by East Idaho News. “If I opened the door, do I get a hearing do we stop the trial and I get a hearing?”

Courtroom clash

Judge Justin Beresky responded sharply, stating a short hearing could be held but warned that such evidence would allow prosecutors to bring up her past murder convictions.

“If you are going to introduce how you have great character and good character we will have a short hearing on what evidence they can bring in to rebut that character which could include that you have been convicted of four murders,” Beresky said.

During the back-and-forth, Vallow Daybell accused the judge of raising his voice.

“You do not need to talk to me like that, I’m being very courteous to you,” she said.

Judge Beresky then ordered court security to remove her.

“Take her out, take her out,” he said. “You have been nothing near courteous to me during the course of these proceedings.”

The courtroom went into a 15-minute recess as Vallow Daybell was escorted out. Beresky warned that her right to represent herself could be revoked if her behavior continued.

“Ms. Daybell, if you continue to ask lines of questions where I’ve sustained an objection, into areas where I’ve sustained an objection, if you continue to speak over me or the prosecutor … I may be forced to revoke your pro se status,” he said, as reported by KSL.com.

Vallow Daybell had previously chosen to invoke her pro se status before the trial began. The proceedings started with jury selection on May 30. On the second day, proceedings were paused when she claimed to be ill. She later appeared in court in a wheelchair on June 2, crying and stating she felt nauseous.

However, Judge Beresky found no medical documentation to support her claims and ordered the trial to continue.

During her cross-examination of Boudreaux, Vallow Daybell questioned him about their relationship and her character. Boudreaux testified that they often argued and did not have a good relationship, according to KSL.com.

Vallow Daybell was convicted in 2023 of the murders of her two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Their remains were found on the property of Chad Daybell, her fifth husband. Both were also found guilty of murdering Chad’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, in October 2019. The couple had led a “doomsday cult” during their time together.

