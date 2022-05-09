Cops called at Punjabi wedding in California. Watch what they did next

Punjabi weddings are all about dancing and letting your hair down. If you have ever attended a Punjabi wedding, then you must have seen various traditions being followed such as ‘jaago’ that go on till late in the night. No matter where they are being held in the world, the dancing and fervour at Indian weddings is unmatched. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows the police being called in at a wedding in California after there were complaints of loud music being played till late in the night. However, what they did next will leave you really surprised in a pleasant way.

The video was posted on Instagram by the page Kanda Productions, a wedding photography company based in California. The video was posted on April 15 and it has got more than 6.18 lakh views so far. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office was called by the neighbours to complain about the loud music during a wedding. But instead of stopping the festivities, the two police personnel shook a leg with the guests. The video shows the cops dancing cheerfully with the other guests to a Punjabi song.

“When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight),” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Best Mama,” commented Manpreet Toor, an artist, who was part of the wedding celebrations. “They were super chill thank you,” commented an Instagram user tagging the SJ County Sheriff’s Department page. “It’s so good to see that our officers can bring smiles to our community at the same time while on duty,” posted another user.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter on April 15 and commented that they were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests.

“Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down,” they wrote on Twitter.

What do you think about this video of the cops dancing at the wedding?

