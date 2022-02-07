Corgi doggo’s ears are so big that they can be used to play peekaboo. Watch

The videos that show moments of cute interactions between humans and doggos, are always a fun watch. Sometimes, these are the same videos that show these adorable pooches getting extremely excited about play time or engaging in some fun games with their humans. This video that was posted on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a play time.

The video that was posted on the Instagram page of Barked, was originally shared by the page that is dedicated to this Corgi dog named Foxy. The video shows how the dog is sitting patiently as its human enjoys playing with it. But what is extremely hilarious to watch is that in true blue Corgi fashion, the adorable dog’s ears are way too big and can have another use for itself.

Its human, thus, uses its ears in order to play peekaboo with it. The dog can also be seen enjoying this time and sweet bonding with its human. “Peeka…boo,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute dog video that has gone viral on Instagram.

The adorable video was posted on Instagram around two days ago. Since being posted, this video has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views. It has also received various comments from dog lovers.

“Hello sunshine,” commented an Instagram user. “The cutest little face to wake up to,” posted another individual. “He’s smiling,” pointed out a third about the happy little doggo. “Amazing. And such an adorable video,” posted yet another.

