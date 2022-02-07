Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Corgi doggo’s ears are so big that they can be used to play peekaboo. Watch

This viral dog video that was posted on Instagram shows how a Corgi doggo has such big, adorable ears that they can be used to play peekaboo with it.
A screengrab from the video that shows a Corgi dog playing peekaboo with its human. (instagram/@corgi_foxy)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 05:09 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show moments of cute interactions between humans and doggos, are always a fun watch. Sometimes, these are the same videos that show these adorable pooches getting extremely excited about play time or engaging in some fun games with their humans. This video that was posted on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a play time.

The video that was posted on the Instagram page of Barked, was originally shared by the page that is dedicated to this Corgi dog named Foxy. The video shows how the dog is sitting patiently as its human enjoys playing with it. But what is extremely hilarious to watch is that in true blue Corgi fashion, the adorable dog’s ears are way too big and can have another use for itself.

Its human, thus, uses its ears in order to play peekaboo with it. The dog can also be seen enjoying this time and sweet bonding with its human. “Peeka…boo,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute dog video that has gone viral on Instagram.

Watch it here:

The adorable video was posted on Instagram around two days ago. Since being posted, this video has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views. It has also received various comments from dog lovers.

“Hello sunshine,” commented an Instagram user. “The cutest little face to wake up to,” posted another individual. “He’s smiling,” pointed out a third about the happy little doggo. “Amazing. And such an adorable video,” posted yet another.

What are your thoughts on this viral dog video?

