Couple takes family photo with their two Corgi doggos, the results are hilarious

It is Christmas season and many families are circulating holiday cards with their photos on them. Just in time for this season, this couple also wanted some family photos with their two adorable Corgi doggos. But the results turned out to be so hilarious that they had to post this video of their dogs and them on Instagram.

The video opens to show the couple sitting in front of their house. A door, which is beautifully decorated with colourful wreaths and potted plants, is also visible in the background. They are sitting with their two Corgis on their laps. Initially, it seems that the dogs are all set to get their pictures clicked however they maintain that image just for a few seconds. Soon, the two dogs named Hamilton and Olivia, start fighting like “typical siblings,” as pointed out by an individual in the comments section.

“Should we frame these?”, they asked in the caption to this video that ends with the series of hilarious photos.

Take a look here:

Since being posted on Instagram November 26, this video has garnered more than 2.9 million views on the social networking site and several reactions from dog lovers.

“Yes, definitely frame worthy,” answered an Instagram user. “They make for the best shots,” commented another. “Hee hee lots of love!”, posted a third. “They are no different from young kids you know,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?