Couple’s dance to song from Pushpa on wedding will make you want to groove

Weddings are all about making the day special and creating memories for a lifetime. There are also many who share those special moments on social media. Amid those, the videos of couples who let their hair down and dance their heart out on their special day are really fun to watch. Like this video of a bride who is seen grooving to a song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise movie with the groom on her special day while dressed in her wedding attire. The video was posted on Instagram on February 2 by a photography page and it has got 88 million views so far, making it viral. The video will make you want to put your dancing shoes on too.

The bride seen in the video is identified as Prachi More while the groom is Ronak Shinde. She had also posted the video on her Instagram handle on February 7. The bride and the groom can be seen dancing energetically to the song ‘Oo Antava Mawa’ from Pushpa: The Rise movie surrounded by their friends and having the time of their lives. By the end of the video, the groom takes the bride away.

“The ending can’t be better “chala chala,” The most sassy Bride,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Energy is at next level,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh so cute couple,” posted another. “Wow superb beautiful dance,” wrote a third.

What do you think about this dance performance?