Cow falls asleep on woman’s shoulder, she sits still without moving. Watch sweet video

What do you do when a pet decides to use you as their pillow and falls asleep? You don’t move from your place and hold your position until they wake up. That is exactly what this woman did when she realised that she is now a pillow for a very adorable cow. A video of the delightful moment was also posted on Instagram. Chances are, you’ll love to watch the video over and over again.

The video is posted on the Instagram page The Gentle Barn. It is an animal sanctuary that provides shelter to abused animals. The organisation has its branches in different places around the US.

The video is shared with the caption “When Chico needs a pillow, we cancel all our plans.” The video opens to show a cow comfortably sleeping on a woman’s shoulder. A text insert on the video also explains “When a cow falls asleep on your shoulder.”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted some 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has accumulated over 32,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various love-filled comments.

“You live there now, until the cow wakes up. That's cow rules, I didn't write them,” wrote an Instagram user. “Plans cancelled! No movement! Pure tranquility,” commented another. “I wish I was her right now,” expressed a third. “Cow cuddles are on another level” posted a fourth. “Now that’s a cuddle buddy,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

