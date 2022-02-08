CRED founder Kunal Shah tweets about the impact of WFH on youth, people disagree

For the past two years, several working professionals have been working from home. Not only this, schools and colleges have been closed and resulted in students to depend on online platforms for their regular classes. There are various posts on the Internet about the impact of this new setting on people. Now, there is a latest inclusion to that list - a post by CRED founder Kunal Shah. His tweet, however, has prompted many to voice their disagreement.

“Impact of WFH on youth is the same as impact of children who study at home. No real bonds. No real social or network skills. Illusion of understanding and learning. No osmosis. Comfortable but damaging in the long run,” he posted.

Take a look at the tweet:

Impact of WFH on youth is the same as impact of children who study at home.



No real bonds. No real social or network skills. Illusion of understanding and learning. No osmosis.



Comfortable but damaging in the long run. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 6, 2022

He shared the post on February 6. Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 11,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to write various comments with many sharing how they strongly disagree with the tweet.

Bitinning founder Kashif Raza shared his disagreement and wrote:

Kunal when there was no school or college people still progressed.



People don't progress at the office by doing a mundane job they progress by finding new exciting alternatives.



Many people who did WFH are now happy & found something else to work on for the rest of their life. — Kashif Raza (@simplykashif) February 6, 2022

Here’s another Twitter user who disagreed and posted this:

1) I have been working from home since the beginning (except for 3-4 years) & still, I am one of the best networkers around!



2) @jayvasavada is homeschooled and one of the most influential Indians around with a great network built across the world.



Thus, the post is faulty. — Paras Shah (@parashah91) February 6, 2022

Take a look at some other reactions:

I don't think it's an illusion of understanding and learning. A lot of us got time to think and learn what they actually wanted to learn. A lot of us would have wasted the same time in a job which we took up without even thinking — Aryan Kochhar (@aryan_kochhar) February 6, 2022

I'd prefer working from home and be a part of social gatherings which actually cares about a cause rather satisfy egos in a highly pressurized psuedo growth environments. — sushantardent.eth (@0xSushant) February 6, 2022

“With respect, disagree on this part. Some jobs don't require work from offices. Most people don't love daily reporting to offices and are happy with WFH. WHF is a step towards location based freedom for many,” posted another Twitter user. “WFH also has its advantages, I did 3 certified online courses in these years, read 3 times more Books than I would have otherwise, Learned so many new things like cooking, synthesizer, chess, etc,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the post by CRED founder Kunal Shah?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON