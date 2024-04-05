Cricketer-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife undergoes second surgery for breast cancer

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu took to X to share about his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s surgery. In his share, he wrote that Dr Navjot underwent a second surgery for her breast cancer. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. (HT File Photo)

“Wife will be operated on at the Dr Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar today. She will undergo her second operation for breast cancer!” Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote and shared the post on April 4.

Since being posted, the share has collected nearly 2.8 lakh views. The tweet has further accumulated several comments from people.

How did X users react to Navjot Singh Sidhu's post?

An individual wrote, “My best wishes to her and you. She will be fine, she’s a fighter”.

“Wishing her a successful operation and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you both during this challenging time. Stay strong!” shared another.

“Our prayers are with your family for her speedy recovery,” expressed a third.

“God bless her. Everything will be absolutely fine, Paaji,” joined a fourth.

Last year in June, Sidhu took to X to share words of appreciation for his wife and thank the doctor for treating her. “Her third chemo. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person. Her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar,” Sidhu wrote.

“There is a karmic connection. He saved my life as well when I had a nearly fatal pulmonary embolism. He conducted a successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail, our guardian angel. ‘In times of prosperity, friends aplenty - In times of adversity, not one in twenty’. Thanks a ton, bro!!” he added.

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer in March 2023. At that time, her husband Sidhu was serving a one-year jail term in Patiala Central Jail.