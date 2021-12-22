‘Curved lines’ optical illusion pic is making people’s heads spin. Seen it yet?

Optical illusions are interesting to see. However, they also, more often than not, leave people confused. The case is the same with this optical illusion picture that is now being shared by many on different social media platforms. The share has now intrigued people. There is a chance that the post will have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Find the curved line,” reads the caption shared along with the post. The image shows a few boxes. What has now left people intrigued is how the the lines spectating the boxes appear curved when you look away from them.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared a day ago. The post, since being shared, has accumulated more than 4,100 likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“Why would you do this to me at midnight? But seriously I want to read the science behind this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Me going in with 10 seconds of confidence... only to realize that 13 second me is a fool and a failure,” joked another. “What are you trying to do to me,” expressed a third. “Pretty cool,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the optical illusion?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON