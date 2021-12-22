Home / Trending / ‘Curved lines’ optical illusion pic is making people’s heads spin. Seen it yet?
trending

‘Curved lines’ optical illusion pic is making people’s heads spin. Seen it yet?

The optical illusion picture involving ‘curved lines’ was posted on Twitter.
The image shows the optical illusion shared on Twitter that has now left people baffled.(Twitter/@LaurelCoons)
The image shows the optical illusion shared on Twitter that has now left people baffled.(Twitter/@LaurelCoons)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Optical illusions are interesting to see. However, they also, more often than not, leave people confused. The case is the same with this optical illusion picture that is now being shared by many on different social media platforms. The share has now intrigued people. There is a chance that the post will have the same effect on you too.

“Find the curved line,” reads the caption shared along with the post. The image shows a few boxes. What has now left people intrigued is how the the lines spectating the boxes appear curved when you look away from them.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago. The post, since being shared, has accumulated more than 4,100 likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“Why would you do this to me at midnight? But seriously I want to read the science behind this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Me going in with 10 seconds of confidence... only to realize that 13 second me is a fool and a failure,” joked another. “What are you trying to do to me,” expressed a third. “Pretty cool,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the optical illusion?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out