Cute baby elephant gives an 'encore performance' before going to sleep. Watch

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust often takes to Instagram to share beautiful photos of elephants in the wild and in their natural habitats. They have recently shared a video of a baby elephant who is fond of giving an ‘encore performance’ right before she goes to take her beauty sleep. The creature is surely very beautiful and has the most innocent, sparkly eyes you will come across.

This adorable elephant calf’s name is Kinyei- and she lives in Kenya, Africa. The caption clarifies, “Kinyei continues to be the star of bedtime! Even once the curtains are closed, she can’t resist a little encore performance before retiring for her beauty sleep.” The video shows how she closes the door of her ‘cosy bedroom,’ with the help of her trunk and even looks out from it for a while before she does so.

The caption of this adorable post also explains that, “Their friends are just next door (Kinyei is stabled with her best friends, Kindani and Bondeni), and a dedicated Keeper provides care and companionship throughout the night.” There is more to the caption but we won't give away much.

Take a look at the elephant video for yourself:

Since being shared on Instagram around 13 hours ago, this video has received almost 37,000 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from Instagram users who love elephants.

“Look at her, she knows she’s a cutie patootie!” reads a comment from an individual. “Her beautiful eyes. I literally cried looking at them. Please, please let me come help out for a few days!” commented another. “Please hug her for me, love her so much,” posted a third, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

What are your thoughts on this cute animal video?