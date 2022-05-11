Cute baby fox gets rescued from a construction site. See adorable photos

If you love animals and wildlife, it is obvious that you would want them to always be safe. This post that has been shared on Instagram by the page named Yggdrasil Wildlife Rescue, shows just that where a cute baby fox gets rescued. They are a wildlife rescue service in San Francisco, California in the United States of America.

Some San Francisco officials rescued a baby fox stuck under plumbing at a construction site. The San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco Animal Care & Control, and the Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue and Education Centre partnered on the rescue. The team saved the adorable fox with the help of power saws and cooling water.

The post was shared on Instagram with a detailed caption, part of which reads, “This little fox is now safe and clean! She will receive care until she is ready for release back into the wild.”

Take a look at the adorable photo, post-rescue:

The San Francisco Fire Department also took to their official Twitter handle in order to share more about this rescue operation of an adorable baby fox. We won’t give away more so take a look at the adorable photos and the caption that explains what exactly went down:

Today at 1:30 PM #YOURSFFD & @SFACC responded to the Mission Rock Construction Site by the ballpark for a reported baby FOX stuck in hole. Members from #SFFDT4 Truck 4 used power saws and cooling water under the supervision of @SFACC and rescued the baby fox, who will be okay. pic.twitter.com/GWGv6qkk5W — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 8, 2022

Comments on it read something like, "Well done, all!" Another asked, "Omg, thank you for taking special care of her! I so want to visit her... What's her next journey plan?" To this, here's what they replied:

Here is an update: https://t.co/XnvqCmTqG8 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 9, 2022

