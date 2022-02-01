Cute cat reacts differently when kissed by mom and dad. Watch hilarious videos

Cats are known to have a mind of their own and will do it exactly whatever they wish to. They have their favourite humans, especially when they are living with more than one. These videos that were posted on Instagram by the page that is dedicated to a cat named Pixie, shows exactly that.

The first video shows how the cat reacts when its mom kisses it on the forehead. The cat can be seen lying down in the frame, with a fuzzy blanket. Its mom then proceeds to kiss it softly and the cat gets even more adorable as it licks its mom’s nose with utmost love.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on November 5, last year. The cat video has so far garnered almost 78,000 likes. It has also received various comments from cat lovers like, “That must be a black cat thing. Mine loves to lick too!” Another comment reads, “Aww, such a baby.”

But the funniest part of this video is actually in another cat video that was posted by the same Instagram page. The video shows the cat in frame with its dad this time. “Kiss your cat and record the reaction,” reads the text insert in the video.

The video proceeds to show how the cat's dad also kisses the cat gently. But instead of offering some cute licks, the cat simply bites his nose! “Not the same reaction with mom and dad,” reads the caption of the video that is complete with a laughing emoji.

Watch it here:

This video was posted on January 2 on Instagram. It has received various comments and has gone viral with more than 81,000 likes as of now.

“Love bites, love hurts,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a face with hand over mouth emoji. “They show they love like that,” posted another individual. “I also have one. He also does the same,” related a third.

What are your thoughts on these funny cat videos?