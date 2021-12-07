Cute cat tries its best to catch the snowflakes falling around it. Watch

Isn’t it a wonderful feeling when you see beautiful, unique snowflakes fall all around you and usher in the mood for winters? This cat seems to be equally bewildered and in typical catto style, tries to combat the snowflakes that it sees falling around itself.

This video posted on Reddit opens to show this furry, grey cat jumping around gleefully on the porch of the house. Its surroundings show that it is, in fact, night time and there is a light snowfall going on. The cat tries to catch every single snowflake.

“Trying to catch snow,” reads the caption that accompanies this delightful video where the cat keeps jumping up in an attempt to catch every single snowflake that it encounters.

Watch the cat video here:

Since being posted around a day ago, this Reddit video has garnered more than 1,200 upvotes and several reactions. It was posted on the subReddit called r/AnimalsBeingDerps.

“Watching this brought a huge smile to my face,” confessed a Redditor. “Watched one of my barn cats do something like this a few months back, when she encountered light rain for the first time. Big drops were falling off the trees onto the fallen leaves below, and she was basically darting from sound to sound trying to find what was making the noise. Then one landed on her back, and she went shooting off,” related another. “So lovely,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

