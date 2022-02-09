Cute cattos try the ‘mug challenge’. Watch what happens after level 6

The videos that show cats trying to figure out what is exactly is happening around them, are always fun to watch. This video that was recently posted on Instagram on the page called Cats of Instagram, shows how some Burmese cats try to figure out a challenge known as the ‘mug challenge.’

The video opens to show some cats hanging around in a room. In front of them is a line of mugs, lined next to each other that forms a barrier from one side to the other and the cats won’t be able to cross it unless they jump over it. With every level, line of mugs keep getting increased by one. As the height increases, the cattos find it difficult to cross it but manage to jump over the mug wall quite gracefully. This is until, of course, level six comes to be!

By level six, viewers can see how one cat tries to simply break through the wall by putting its paws across. Soon enough, all the other cats start jumping through the wall instead of over it as well. “The mug challenge,” reads the caption accompanying this cat video.

Watch it here:

The cat video was posted on Instagram around 10 hours ago. Since being shared, this video has received more than 5.4 lakh likes. It has also received various cute comments from cat lovers.

“Very cool,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Love you guys,” posted another individual. “I’d walk through it too lol,” relates a third. Many others took to the comments section to post laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this hilarious cat video?