Cute chinchilla taking a dip in a tiny bathtub will make your day. Watch

The videos that show cute little animals partaking in activities that humans do, are always not only a fun but also a delightful watch. This video that was posted on Instagram on the page of an adorable chinchilla, has been winning people's hearts.

The video opens to show a cute chinchilla named Phil E. Chinchilla. According to his bio, the adorable animal is a “Cute guy from Pennsylvania who loves his mommies.” This chinchilla influencer is also famous for holding placards with funny or meaningful messages. As the video progresses, viewers can see that the chinchilla walks into the frame and looks at a miniature bathtub that is also spotted behind him in the video.

He then goes towards the bathtub with some happy little steps. Soon after, he can be seen taking a dip in the bathtub, to everybody's utmost amazement. The video has been making everybody go ‘aww’ quite a few times. “Took a dip in my new tub!” reads the caption accompanying this adorable animal video. It's complete with a bathtub emoji.

Watch it here:

This video was posted on Instagram around a day ago. So far, it has received more than 23,000 views. It has also accumulated several comments from animal lovers and the numbers are only going up.

“Nice! Looks to be just the right size,” commented an Instagram user. “So adorable,” posted another individual. “Sparkling clean in that lovely new tub!” commented a third. “Philly taking a bath is so cute,” posted yet another.

What are your thoughts on this video?