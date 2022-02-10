Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cute doggo 'finds dream home’ in a television commercial, gets mesmerised. Watch
trending

Cute doggo 'finds dream home’ in a television commercial, gets mesmerised. Watch

This video that was posted on Instagram shows how a dog ‘found its dream home’ on a television commercial and couldn't stop looking at it.
A screengrab from the video where the dog looks at the television as it ‘finds its dream home.’ (instagram/ @penelopii.pirouettes)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:20 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show adorable doggos getting absolutely bamboozled or mesmerised by what they can see right in front of them, are always a delightful watch. This viral dog video that was posted on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of a moment where a dog simply cannot stop looking at a specific ‘dream home’ that it can see on the television.

The video opens to show the dog in frame, sitting on the floor in front of the television with a toy in its mouth. But soon enough, viewers can see how it gets absolutely mesmerised by something that is playing on the television. So much so, that it simply can't take its eyes off the screen. As the camera pans to the left, one can see that the commercial that is playing on the television shows a ranch named Sweetgrass Ranch.

The text inserted in the video reads, “When you find your dream home.” This adorable animal video was posted on the Instagram page named Dog with the caption, “Take Penelopii to Sweetgrass Ranch NOW.”

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

The video was posted on Instagram around 13 hours ago and it has gone viral ever since. It has received more than 8.9 lakh likes and several comments from people who couldn't stop talking about this adorable pooch and its reaction.

“Oh my goodness, my heart,” commented an Instagram user. “Bro has never seen anything like Sweetgrass Ranch in his life,” posted another individual, followed by a crying face emoji. “Her bags are packed and she’s ready to go,” commented a third. “5,000+ acres is the least this good boy deserves,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. instagram viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP