Cute doggo 'finds dream home’ in a television commercial, gets mesmerised. Watch

The videos that show adorable doggos getting absolutely bamboozled or mesmerised by what they can see right in front of them, are always a delightful watch. This viral dog video that was posted on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of a moment where a dog simply cannot stop looking at a specific ‘dream home’ that it can see on the television.

The video opens to show the dog in frame, sitting on the floor in front of the television with a toy in its mouth. But soon enough, viewers can see how it gets absolutely mesmerised by something that is playing on the television. So much so, that it simply can't take its eyes off the screen. As the camera pans to the left, one can see that the commercial that is playing on the television shows a ranch named Sweetgrass Ranch.

The text inserted in the video reads, “When you find your dream home.” This adorable animal video was posted on the Instagram page named Dog with the caption, “Take Penelopii to Sweetgrass Ranch NOW.”

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around 13 hours ago and it has gone viral ever since. It has received more than 8.9 lakh likes and several comments from people who couldn't stop talking about this adorable pooch and its reaction.

“Oh my goodness, my heart,” commented an Instagram user. “Bro has never seen anything like Sweetgrass Ranch in his life,” posted another individual, followed by a crying face emoji. “Her bags are packed and she’s ready to go,” commented a third. “5,000+ acres is the least this good boy deserves,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?