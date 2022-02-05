Cute doggo getting oil massage from mom before bath time is adorable to watch

If you know about the underrated pleasures of a champi or oil massage, chances are, you will be able to relate very hard to this dog video. This video was posted on Instagram by the page of a Saint Bernard dog named Tyzuu. It shows the pooch getting a massage from his mom.

The video opens to show the furry dog and his mom sitting on the floor. The mom can be seen carefully rubbing some coconut oil onto the thick fur of the dog. She does this with a lot of concentration and love. The dog can also be seen enjoying this massage time and sits calmly throughout the video.

“Who doesn't love champi from mom? Coconut oil maalish before bath,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable dog video. The caption is complete with the use of dog, heart and smiley emojis.

Watch it here:

This Instagram Reels video was shared around six days ago. The dog video has gone massively viral and garnered more than three lakh likes already. It has also received several comments from dog lovers.

“Mom seems to enjoy it too. So adorable,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a crying and heart-eyed emoji. “Ohh man he's so cute,” posted another. “Mommy’s love is unconditional,” reads a third comment.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?