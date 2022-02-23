Cute doggo's 'royal' tantrums while being fed are hilariously adorable. Watch

If you have seen or been around Golden Retriever dogs, then you might have heard their humans saying how ‘royal’ or fussy they are in their behaviour. This fact becomes quite evident in this video that has gone viral on Instagram. The cute dog video shows how a pet dog named Sugar is being fed by its human but is behaving in a very cute and fussy way by not wanting to eat.

The video opens to show the dog sitting on the floor, along with its human. The human can be seen trying to feed the sweet dog some parathas with some curd that he has on a plate in front of him. The dog, however, has a mind of its own and decides it simply doesn't want to eat any of the food that is being fed to it by its human.

The way the dog moves its face away every time the human takes some food near its mouth is quite hilarious to watch. By the end of the video, viewers can see that the human successfully feeds a bit of the paratha to his pet dog. This is the most hilariously cute part of the video as the dog gives such a look by the end of it, as if the human has done something gravely wrong by feeding it.

Watch it here:

The video of this adorable Golden Retriever dog was posted on Instagram on August 8, 2021. It has been doing the rounds of the Internet ever since and has so far garnered more than 3.5 lakh likes and several comments from people who didn't stop adoring this dog’s cute reaction.

“Just a Golden Retriever thing,” pointed out an Instagram user. Many others took to the comments section to post laughing face, heart and smiling face emojis. “Very cute, “ posted another. “He want to eat but he doesn't want to put his attitude aside,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this viral dog video?