Home / Trending / Cute grandma surprises granddaughter at her wedding with a special dance. Watch
trending

Cute grandma surprises granddaughter at her wedding with a special dance. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows how a grandma practices a specially choreographed dance on the occasion of her granddaughter's wedding.
The grandma practices her dance moves to surprise her granddaughter on her wedding.&nbsp;(instagram/@reyasaha)
The grandma practices her dance moves to surprise her granddaughter on her wedding. (instagram/@reyasaha)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

 

It’s not just your friends or siblings who dance at your wedding, your grandparents are no less! This video that was posted on Instagram by a wedding choreographer, shows how a grandma was picking up some dance steps in order to surprise her granddaughter on the day of her wedding. The video is extremely cute to watch and her dedication towards learning how to dance perfectly is even cuter.

The video opens to show an outdoor setting where the wedding preparations were going on. Behind the grandma one can see some drums and some photographers who were walking around her, trying to capture the best of this moment. The grandma continues dancing with a lot of dedication and displays her talent extremely well.

“Keep an eye on your grandparents, they must be ready with their dancing shoes on. This one minute prep to surprise her granddaughter was my favourite amongst the zillion dance rehearsals,” reads the caption that accompanies this dance video. Throughout the video, one can see the grandma in a pink saree, sweetly rehearsing for her granddaughter’s wedding in order to be able to surprise her.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram on February 10. It has already received 1,000 likes and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this grandma’s dance moves. “Graceful and lively,” complimented an Instagram user. Others posted heart and other emojis.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance viral instagram + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out