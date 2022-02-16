Cute kitten learns about static electricity as balloons stick to its fur. Watch

The videos that show kittens or puppies discovering new things about life and how the world works, are always delightful to watch. The amazement and wonder in their innocent eyes are something to look forward to. This video that was posted on Instagram on the page dedicated to this cat, shows how it discovers the concept of static electricity.

The video was later reposted by Cats of Instagram and is probably one of the most adorable videos you will see in a while. It opens to show how a little kitten is standing on a sofa, surrounded by a number of pink balloons in different shades. It can be seen looking intently at the balloons as it tries to touch them and make sense of how they work.

Eventually, viewers can see how these balloons, especially the smaller ones, end up sticking onto the adorable kitten’s fur. The video concludes to show that the kitten understands the basic concept of how static electricity works as the balloons stick onto its fur because of it. Or maybe it doesn’t really understand, yet the video is just as adorable as you’d want it to be.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram just a day ago and since being posted, has gone all kinds of viral. The Reels video has garnered more than 1.1 million views and several comments from cat lovers.

“So incredibly adorable,” posted an Instagram user, followed by face with hearts emojis. “If you go to Wikipedia for 'static electricity ' it's literally a cat with packing peanuts stuck to it,” posted another. “Oh just wait until a claw or a tooth punctures a balloon - then you'll see some science! (Like how a cat defies gravity)” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

