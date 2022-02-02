Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cute dog enjoys getting pushed on the swing at the park. Watch
trending

Cute dog enjoys getting pushed on the swing at the park. Watch

This adorable video shows a pet dog sitting on a swing at a children's park and getting pushed on it by his human.
The dog enjoying a swing ride at the park. (Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:04 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that showcase pets and their humans enjoying such an adorable moment of bonding that one can truly understand that it is going to become a core memory for them, is always delightful to watch. This video shows exactly that kind of a moment between humans and their cute pet dog who seems to be taking a ride on the swing at a park.

Shot in the United Kingdom, this video opens to show the dog in frame. The furry little pooch can be seen sitting on a swing at the children’s park. He sits on it patiently and calmly, as his human pushes him slowly on the swing, trying to understand if he likes this activity. Soon enough, viewers get to see that the dog surely likes to be pushed on the swing and is seen enjoying the ride.

As the video progresses, one can hear the adorable laughter of a kid. The kid is with their parents - their mother is recording the video and their father is pushing the dog on the swing. This beautiful moment of family bonding will surely bring a smile to your face.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

What are you thoughts on this dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pets dog. cute video animal video
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP