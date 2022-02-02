Cute dog enjoys getting pushed on the swing at the park. Watch

The videos that showcase pets and their humans enjoying such an adorable moment of bonding that one can truly understand that it is going to become a core memory for them, is always delightful to watch. This video shows exactly that kind of a moment between humans and their cute pet dog who seems to be taking a ride on the swing at a park.

Shot in the United Kingdom, this video opens to show the dog in frame. The furry little pooch can be seen sitting on a swing at the children’s park. He sits on it patiently and calmly, as his human pushes him slowly on the swing, trying to understand if he likes this activity. Soon enough, viewers get to see that the dog surely likes to be pushed on the swing and is seen enjoying the ride.

As the video progresses, one can hear the adorable laughter of a kid. The kid is with their parents - their mother is recording the video and their father is pushing the dog on the swing. This beautiful moment of family bonding will surely bring a smile to your face.

Watch it here:

What are you thoughts on this dog video?