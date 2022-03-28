Cute pig is a 'celery thief.' Watch funny video to find out how she 'steals'

Looking at animal videos will make right about anybody’s day. When these cute little creatures are up to their wacky tricks and hilarious doings, it becomes social media material and rightfully so. In this video that has recently been shared on Instagram by a handle named The Polo Family, viewers can see what a cute little pig named Pinky is up to.

The video opens to show how the pet pig has entered the kitchen and is standing right in front of the refrigerator. Soon enough, one gets to see how the pig actually intends to open the refrigerator and get hold of some of her favourite food - celery. Of course, she gets reprimanded by her humans and tries to reason out with them.

“See, here we go again … as you know Pinky A.K.A the Celery Thief, never gives up … she thinks no one is looking and takes every opportunity to steal something … we have to Kid proof or I should say PIG PROOF the whole house! Because we are almost 2! Even though it seems as if the terrible 2’s came before time,” reads the caption to this hilarious video.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at this cute pig’s attempt at being stealthy. It has also received more than 4,800 views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I’m giving Pinky the celery! Here, here.” “Can relate,” reads another comment. Others took to the comments section to post laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video of a cute pet pig?