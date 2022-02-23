Cute puppy helps another tiny pupper to get up on the bed by pushing it. Watch

The videos that show cats and dogs helping each other in order to be able to reach something or get something done are always a delightful watch. The moments of such beautiful bonding between the cute animals show how helping each other is not just limited to human beings in general. This video that involves two equally adorable puppies will probably make you go ‘aww’ and that too, several times.

The video opens to show an indoor setting where two puppies can be seen next to each other, trying to play. One of the puppies is a little smaller than the other and vice versa. The puppy that is a little bigger, can be seen already standing on top of the bed and waiting for the smaller one to come up as well. But as one can observe the little one fails to get up on the bed by itself because of how entirely tiny it is.

This is when the slightly bigger and older puppy takes it upon itself to help the little one get on top of the bed as well. It then gets off the bed and gently pushes the little one up so that it can also reach the bed. By the end of the video that was shot in Bangkok, Thailand, one can see that the the smaller puppy reaches the top of the bed successfully with the help of the bigger one.

