Cute puppy thoroughly confused by baby carrot. Watch its hilarious reaction

For puppers, everything is new in this world and every experience must be met with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. This video shows a similarly tempered Golden Retriever puppy named Bodie who just can't seem to get enough of the first baby carrot that it saw in its life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the puppy trying to hold the tiny carrot with its paws but getting so overwhelmed and overjoyed by its very existence that it begins to jump around excitedly. Soon, the puppy carries this little carrot around the house and tries looking at it from various angles, trying its level best to decipher what this orange object is.

For a puppy to be excited about a vegetable to that extent, is thoroughly entertaining for viewers to watch. This little Golden Retriever puppy kept bobbing its head up and down in joy and even launched itself at the carrot by the end of the video.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of this cute encounter caught on video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON