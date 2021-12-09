Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cute puppy thoroughly confused by baby carrot. Watch its hilarious reaction

The video shows a cute Golden Retriever puppy named Bodie and its first encounter with a baby carrot. 
Bodie the Golden Retriever puppy, with the baby carrot. (Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 07:35 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

For puppers, everything is new in this world and every experience must be met with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. This video shows a similarly tempered Golden Retriever puppy named Bodie who just can't seem to get enough of the first baby carrot that it saw in its life.

The video opens to show the puppy trying to hold the tiny carrot with its paws but getting so overwhelmed and overjoyed by its very existence that it begins to jump around excitedly. Soon, the puppy carries this little carrot around the house and tries looking at it from various angles, trying its level best to decipher what this orange object is.

For a puppy to be excited about a vegetable to that extent, is thoroughly entertaining for viewers to watch. This little Golden Retriever puppy kept bobbing its head up and down in joy and even launched itself at the carrot by the end of the video.

Watch the video right here:

What do you think of this cute encounter caught on video?

Topics
puppy dog video videos
