Cute Samoyed doggo recognises its human as they walk past each other on the road

Recognising their humans is something that every pet does instinctively. It is the familiar smell and the unconditional love that they feel while they are near their humans that help them identify them - even in a crowd! And that is exactly what can be seen happening in this one video that features a cute Samoyed dog named Boomer. The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this dog that has over three lakh followers on it as of now. The video shows how the dog identifies its human while it was walking past them on the road without any prior knowledge of this happening.

“We don’t deserve dogs,” it begins, followed by the emoji of a face with tears in its eyes. “I was meeting my family for dinner and had come there directly from work. Boomer was happily walking with the pack and not a care in the world till he caught my scent,” concludes the caption to this adorable dog video.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just about two days ago, the video has gotten more than 13,000 likes.

One comment reads, "Omg the way he stopped to look for you, his sniffer was in full use! The most precious boy." "I re-watched this 10 times already and it makes me smile bigger each and every time," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "This is the cutest thing I have ever seen and I’m pretty biased towards my cloud."