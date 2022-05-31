Cute toddler goes to the mall, walks around like an old man. Watch funny video

Toddlers and babies often pick up habits from the people around them without even realising that these habits might not always be suiting them. And this is exactly the case with this one toddler whose video has been going steadily viral on Instagram for extremely hilarious reasons. So if you want to have a good laugh this morning you have definitely found yourself in the right place.

The video opens to show a little kid walking around at a mall and he seems to be enjoying himself quite a bit. Except that the way that this kid walks around, is not exactly the way in which kids usually walk around. It oddly resembles the walk of an older person, especially an old man with his arms crossed behind him, looking intently at his surroundings.

“I don't know who he has been hanging out with but he is off again,” reads part of the text insert towards the latter half of the video. This video that has been shared on Instagram and is equal parts hilarious and adorable comes with the caption that reads, “My 15 month old, going on 50!” There is a good chance that this video will leave you giggling by the end of it.

Take a look at the hilarious and viral baby video right here:

This video was shared on Instagram just around six days ago and has already received over 95,000 likes on it and the numbers only keep going up. It has also received several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at it.

“Oh my word. The boy is deep in thought, what did you say to him? Looks like you mentioned him paying rent,” posted an Instagram user. “Oh no, gotta get all the weight of the silly questions of his back now,” wrote a second. A third commented, “He has a lot on his little mind.”

What are your thoughts on the way in which this toddler walks? Who do you think he might have picked it up from?