Dad takes baby girl's ice-cream without asking, her reaction is too cute. Watch

If you are a fan of the iconic 90’s sitcom Friends, then you probably have heard of the phrase, “Joey doesn't share food.” And while there are several people who can relate to the statement, this little girl in an Instagram video that has recently gone viral, is definitely the opposite. This girl's adorable reaction when her father takes some of her ice-cream without even asking her, has been winning people's hearts all over.

The video opens to show the little girl sitting at a table with a cup of some ice-cream that she intently looks at and eats, all by herself. As the video progresses, viewers get to see that her dad puts his spoon into her cup and takes some of the delectable, Cookie Monster flavoured ice-cream without asking her first. The baby girl, being as adorable and well-mannered as she is, tells him to go ahead and take some.

She even asks her dad if the ice-cream tasted good and if he liked it. This particular moment has warmed many hearts all over Instagram and will likely have the same effect on you as well. “She was so sweet,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video of a cute toddler. The caption is complete with the emoji of a crying face.

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on April 29 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising how well-mannered and sweet this little kid is. It has also received more than 3.6 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user observantly wrote, “Her ice-cream matched her eyes.” “We don't deserve Charlie, what a sweetie,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “If that’s not proof of loving education, I don't know what is.”

What are your thoughts on this adorable video, involving a baby girl and some ice-cream?

