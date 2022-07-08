Dads dance to Loveyatri's Chogada while holding sons to soothe the kids. Watch

Parents often try different techniques to sooth their children and make them happy. Just like these dads who are seen dancing to the song Chogada from the film Loveyatri with their toddlers. There is a chance that the wholesome video will make you want to shake a leg too.

Instagram user Mira posted the video on her personal page. She also added that the video shows her husband and her brother with their sons. “Where are my garba fans at?! We would garba with our first born too, so when I saw my brother doing the same for his first son, my heart was soooo happy,” she wrote and posted the video.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “You know you’re Gujju when you use garba to sooth your kids. (My husband and brother with their sons.” The video shows the two men swinging in synchronization while holding their kids.

Take a look at the video:

The clip was posted on June 27. Since being shared it has gone viral and has accumulated over 3.7 million views. The wonderful post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Awesome daddies,” wrote an Instagram user. “I don’t know what garba is, but love this,” posted another. “Haha. So sweet,” expressed a third. “I really want my future husband and my brother do this,” expressed a fourth.