Dancer couple pull off riveting dance at their wedding with no practice. Watch

The videos that show a special performance by the bride and groom on their wedding day are a sure shot sight to behold. This video posted on Instagram by the bridge herself shows a dance performance by her husband and herself but the only additional point is that they’re both dancers.

The video opens to show the talented couple dancing at their Gaye Holud or Haldi ceremony. It becomes quite clear from the text insert in the video that the couple had a choreographed dance planned for every single entrance to each ritual that they performed.

The bride uploaded the video with a descriptive caption. It read, “You’ve heard of trust falls? Well this was a ‘trust dance’ - My Gaye Holud entrance was a five-minute Devdas mix that we somehow pulled off without ANY actual practice whatsoever. This particular part was something Rohit and I literally said to each other ‘you do something then I’ll follow…and we’ll just figure it out on stage’. That is exactly what happened.”

Since being posted on Instagram around five days ago, this video has garnered more than 6,000 likes and several comments.

“Wasn't practiced? Woah. Y'all are made for each other,” complimented an Instagram user. “Love the crisp flow,” posted another. “I keep watching it,” confessed a third. “So graceful,” posted a fourth.

