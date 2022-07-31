Dancers groove to Bhangra version of Sidhu Moosewala's Levels, wows Internet

A video of a dance group grooving to the Bhangra version of a famous track of Sidhu Moosewala to pay him a tribute has gone massively viral online. The video shared on Instagram accompanies a caption, "Sade Level De Ni Haan Diye! A small clip from our @sidhu_moosewala tribute this past weekend." The well-synchronised performance of the dance group is too good to miss out on. The video is likely to prompt you to watch it over and over again.

The video was posted on an Instagram page Bhangra Empire which consists of a group of people who come together to represent their culture and heritage globally. The now-viral clip shows dancers clad in traditional outfits grooving to the Bhangra version of Sidhu Moosewala's Levels on the stage. The text on the background reads, "Dil Da Ni Mada." The group's energetic performance is winning hearts online and may win yours too.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has raked up over a million views. The share has also accumulated more than two lakh likes. People also posted various comments to share their thoughts.

"Lead girl got the beat," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Great tribute with awesome performance," shared another. "Tutting with bhangra, wow!" expressed a third. "The best video!" commented a fourth.